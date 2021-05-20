Boss announces anniversary versions of the SD-1 Super Overdrive and MT-2 Metal Zone pedals

Prince, Eddie Van Halen, Jimmy Page, Nine Inch Nails, Radiohead, Biffy Clyro, Daft Punk… just some of the musicians that have used Boss's long-running SD-1 Super Overdrive and MT-2 Metal Zone distortion pedals. They're celebrating 40 and 30 years of production, respectively, so what better way to celebrate that special black anniversary editions that will only be available through 2021.

The anniversary SD-1-4 and MT-2-3A pedals will be available from June 2021 for $59.99 and $112.99 and continue the successful story of these popular classics.

The SD-1 has long been hailed as a go-to bargain for tones to recreate smooth tube amp-style drive since its emerged in 1981, taking its cue from the trailblazing OD-1 that heralded the start of would become a huge overdrive pedal market.

(Image credit: Boss)

Musical, dependable and adaptable, the commemorative SD-1-4A now puts a darker aesthetic spin with a black body with yellow lettering, gold capped knobs and a vintage silver thumbscrew for the battery compartment.

The 30th anniversary MT-2-3A goes full stealth and we're loving the black body / grey lettering combo with vintage silver thumbscrew for the battery compartment.

The MT-2 Metal Zone has now sold over one million units since its launch in 1991 (second in popularity for a Boss drive after the DS-1 Distortion). Thick, saturated and often misunderstood – it's three-band active EQ lies at the heart of its depth.

(Image credit: Boss)

For more info visit Boss