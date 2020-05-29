Bon Jovi's Phil-X shows you how to play the band's biggest guitar riffs

Now Bon Jovi's Phil X is officially a Gibson artist, his new electric guitar home is keeping him busy sharing the insider knowledge behind playing their biggest songs – as well as some from the band he fronts, Phil X & The Drills.
Although he claims he plays Dead Or Alive "wrong", it sounds good to us!
Check out the following songs in the video above:
Bon Jovi
Wanted Dead or Alive – 2:02
Bad Medicine – 4:50
You Give Love A Bad Name – 7:27
Phil X & The Drills
Kiss My Troublemaker – 11:33
Talk You Off The Ledge – 13:58
No Woman Of Mine – 18:14
Air Hockey Champion Of The World – 22:00
We're now just waiting for a Phil X Gibson SG signature – it must be coming, right?