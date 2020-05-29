Bon Jovi's Phil-X shows you how to play the band's biggest guitar riffs

Now Bon Jovi's Phil X is officially a Gibson artist, his new electric guitar home is keeping him busy sharing the insider knowledge behind playing their biggest songs – as well as some from the band he fronts, Phil X & The Drills.

Although he claims he plays Dead Or Alive "wrong", it sounds good to us!

Check out the following songs in the video above:

Bon Jovi

Wanted Dead or Alive – 2:02

Bad Medicine – 4:50

You Give Love A Bad Name – 7:27

Phil X & The Drills



Kiss My Troublemaker – 11:33

Talk You Off The Ledge – 13:58

No Woman Of Mine – 18:14

Air Hockey Champion Of The World – 22:00

We're now just waiting for a Phil X Gibson SG signature – it must be coming, right?