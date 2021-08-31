Bogner’s new Ecstasy Mini amplifier packs 30-watts of crunch into a compact solid-state head

Bogner has unveiled the Ecstasy Mini amplifier, a 30-watt, Class D solid state head that it says is inspired by the high-gain ‘red channel’ tone of its valve-based predecessor.

Bogner has a high-end reputation and usually a price tag to match, but with an MSRP of $329.99 (or £249.00) the solid-state Ecstasy represents a chance to get hold of that Bogner bite without going broke.

Note the four toggle switches above the control knobs (Image credit: Bogner Amplification)

Take a look at the front panel and you’ll see the familiar gain, volume, three-band EQ and presence controls.

In contrast to its multi-channel namesake, the Ecstasy Mini is a single channel amp but it offers a lot of range, via its four tone-shaping toggle-switches.

These include Variac (for extra headroom), Gain (for engaging high-gain tones), Mid Freq (a choice of three mid frequencies) and Pre EQ (which tailors the amp’s high end)

Like most amp-makers, Bogner has caught on to the idea that the full-stacks of yesteryear are too pricey and powerful much for home or studio players.

It's pretty simple round the back - just an effects loop, speaker outs and power (Image credit: Bogner Amplification)

At 30-watts, the Ecstasy is certainly more than capable of handling both of those applications, but it should also be more than capable of handling small shows, too.

What’s more, as a solid-state amp, it’s very light (approx. 4lbs or 1.8kg) and it measures up at 9.5” (w) x 6.25” (d) x 5.25” (h), meaning it’s highly portable.

Finally, around the rear of the head, there’s a handy handle, an effects loop and two speaker outputs (8-16 ohms), plus an input for the universal 24V power supply.

For more information on the Ecstasy Mini, head to the Bogner Facebook page.