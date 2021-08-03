Fancy owning a Minimoog that was signed by Bob Moog? Here’s how you could win it

What could be better than owning a Minimoog ? Owning a Minimoog that’s signed by its creator, Bob Moog, of course, and that’s what’s up for grabs in the latest raffle organised by the Foundation that bears his name.

This marks 15 years of the Bob Moog Foundation’s existence, which was set up a year after the great man’s death in 2005. The Minimoog in question - serial number 6572, in case you’re interested - was manufactured in the mid-’70s, and has been fully restored by synth tech Wes Taggart of Analogics.

The instrument is estimated to be worth around $9,500 and, given its heritage and the fact that it bears Bob Moog’s signature, is likely to go up in value in the future.

(Image credit: Bob Moog Foundation)

The raffle has just kicked off, with tickets priced at $20 each, six for $100, 14 for $200, or 40 for $500. It’s set to run until 30 August, or until all 5,000 tickets have sold out.

Money raised from the raffle will be used to fund Dr Bob’s SoundSchool, the foundation’s educational project - this teaches ‘the science of sound’ to elementary school school students - and also the Moogseum, which is located in Asheville, NC.