Blue Cat Audio’s Free Amp plugin does exactly what you’d expect it to

Based on its Destructor amp sim plugin, Blue Cat Audio’s Free Amp offers three amp models for free. Inspired by real amp hardware, it gives you classic clean, classic drive and modern drive options, and enables you to create everything from clean vintage sounds to modern high gain metal tones.

You can tweak the sound of your amp using a familiar range of parameters - adjust the gain, drive and EQ to taste. The plugin is 100% free, with no kind of sign-up or dongle required.

Find out more and download Free Amp on the Blue Cat Audio website. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.