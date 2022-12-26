Ryan Adams releases another free album: a cover of Bob Dylan's Blood On The Tracks

Does Ryan Adams ever sleep? When he's not touring with three-hour solo sets he seems to be recording. In 2022 he's released four albums of original material (two of them doubles), a cover of Springsteen's Nebraska in its entirety and now he's sneaked in another free album release for Christmas; he's recorded every song on Bob Dylan's 1975 classic Blood On The Tracks.

Adams released the album to subscribers on his mailing list on Christmas day, and it's available to download for free via the songwriter's Pax-Am Records online store (opens in new tab).

"I hope you PAXAM list subscribers are enjoying your present this year, my version Bob Dylan's Blood on the Tracks," Adams wrote. "It was a remarkable climb to the summit of this absolute masterpiece."

This will be the third album Adams has covered in its entirety for official release, including Taylor Swift's 1989 in 2015 and Springsteen's Nebraska late in November 2022.

His other album releases in 2022 including double releases Chris and Romeo & Juliet, plus FM and free download release Devolver (opens in new tab).

