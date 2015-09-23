The 14 best Ryan Adams cover versions

Ryan Adams is now making headlines for putting a very different spin on Taylor Swift's 1989 with his own versions of every song on the album, but he proved he has the magical touch with covers long before that.

His decision to cover Taylor Swift's songs isn't too surprising in context. The artists that prolific songwriter Adams has namechecked and paid tribute to over his career reveals a passion for a broad range of music, unaffected by the notion of 'cool' and all about great songcraft. And that has been reflected in his cover version choices over the years.

We've picked out 14 of the best for you to hear with Adams' special takes on songs from artists including Iron Maiden, Hank Williams, Alice In Chains, Ratt, Madonna, Willie Nelson… and even Bryan Adams.