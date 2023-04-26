Travis Barker launches signature Liquid Death enema kit: “How have I had such a successful career in music? I use Liquid Death Mountain Water…in my a**hole”

There’s a lot to talk about in Travis Barker’s world at the moment. Not only has he been busy running a label along with a wellness company offering products infused with cannabinoids (Barker Wellness (opens in new tab)), but Blink-182 has also reunited with the classic line-up featuring Tom DeLonge alongside Mark Hoppus and Barker.

(Image credit: Liquid Death)

Imagine our surprise, then, to be talking about Travis’ latest signature product (no, not a new edition of his Zildjian drumsticks (opens in new tab)): an enema kit named after Blink-182’s 1999 album, Enema of the State.

The Enema of the State enema kit (opens in new tab) is a limited edition collaboration with bottled water company Liquid Death priced at, you guessed it, $182 and comes complete with an enema bulb plus a can of liquid Death Mountain Water signed by Travis Barker himself.

“What’s my secret?” asks Barker in a promo video for Liquid Death. “How did I marry the woman of my dreams? How have I had such a successful career in music? I use Liquid Death Mountain Water…in my a**hole [bleeped].”

He continues, “Thanks to my new signature Enema of the State collectable enema kit, I’ve been able to turn my dreams into reality, and now you can too.”

However, if you’re intending on undergoing a ‘Barker cleanse’, you’re out of luck. Not only did the Enema of the State kits sell out almost immediately, Liquid Death’s video contains the disclaimer that, “Enema of the State is a limited edition collectible adult art piece and not intended for use as a real medical device.

“Enema of the State should never be placed in or near your butthole without consulting a doctor first. Also, you should not place it in or near your friend’s butthole without consulting them or their doctor first.”

Meanwhile, Barker and his Blink-182 bandmates recently performed at both weekends of Coachella, marking co-frontman Tom DeLonge's live return to the band after leaving in 2014. Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba took DeLonge's place, releasing two albums with the band: 2016's California and Nine in 2019.

Blink-182's world tour starts on 4 May, with dates continuing into 2024. For a full list, click here (opens in new tab).