2 x 12 amps without the backache: Blackstar adds to the St James amp family

We've already taken a look at the 1x12 combo and head / cab iterations of the Blackstar St James EL34 and 6L6 guitar amps and we were mightily impressed. So we're pleased to see the family expand with 2x12 models; taking full advantage of the lighter weights the series offers.

Indeed, these are the lightest 50-watt valve amps we've tried with Blackstar's quality shining through - including the forward-thinking onboard Cab Rig technology that offers the opportunity to use or upload your own cab, mic and room settings for direct recording and monitoring if required.

(Image credit: Blackstar )

While the 1x12 two-channel combos weighed in at a refreshingly airy 12.8kg (28.2lbs) the new 2x12s (£1,249 each) are 16.8kg (37lbs). For comparison, a Fender Twin is about 77lbs. All hail the lightweight candlenut plywood and Blackstar's exclusive Celestion Zephyr speakers!

For more on the features the St James amps offer, check out our review. And for more on the Blackstar St James 212 visit Blackstar Amps (opens in new tab).