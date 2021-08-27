More

Win a Blackstar HT Club 40 MkII 6L6 by taking part in the company's new survey

Have your say and be in with a chance of winning the acclaimed combo or runners up prizes of Fly 3 amps

We're massive fans of Blackstar's HT Club 40 MkII 6L6, as our glowing review attests, so how about winning one for yourself? To be in with a chance, the British amp heroes want to hear your thoughts in its new survey.

Five runners up prizes of Blackstar's awesome diddy Fly 3 watt mini amp are also up for grabs for those taking part.

To take part in the survey and for Blackstar's full terms and conditions plus privacy policy head here

The survey is run by Blackstar Amplification and not affiliated with MusicRadar.com and Future. 