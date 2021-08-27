Win a Blackstar HT Club 40 MkII 6L6 by taking part in the company's new survey

We're massive fans of Blackstar's HT Club 40 MkII 6L6, as our glowing review attests, so how about winning one for yourself? To be in with a chance, the British amp heroes want to hear your thoughts in its new survey.

Five runners up prizes of Blackstar's awesome diddy Fly 3 watt mini amp are also up for grabs for those taking part.

(Image credit: Blackstar)

To take part in the survey and for Blackstar's full terms and conditions plus privacy policy head here.

The survey is run by Blackstar Amplification and not affiliated with MusicRadar.com and Future.