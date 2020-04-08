Blackstar Amplification announces livestream Q&A and artist session

Blackstar Amplification are kicking off a series of livestreams with two events for Thursday 9 April and Saturday 11 April.

The first is a Q&A with the company's product specialist Steve Marks, who you've probably seen before demoing Blackstar amps here, there and pretty much everywhere. He'll be focussing on the company's AmPlug 2 portable amp for guitar and bass in this session.

Blackstar product specialist Steve Marks will be hosting live Q&As every Thursday (Image credit: Blackstar Amplification)

The session will take place on Thursday April 9 at 4PM BST and the Q&As will be a regular weekly event over at the Blackstar Instagram.

On Saturday 11 April at 7pm BST Bones UK guitarist Carmen Vandenberg (who also played with Jeff Beck on his Loud Hailer album) will be playing a live performance with the Sonnet 60 acoustic combo. Tune in via Blackstar's Instagram channel.

Bones UK released an Unplugged EP earlier this year. Find out more at bonesuk.com

To check out Blackstar's wide range of products, head over to blackstaramps.com/uk