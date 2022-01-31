See a demo of the new Billy F. Gibbons signature guitar

A new version of Wild Custom's innovative Billy F. Gibbons signature electric guitar model is now available as a $6,882 Standard model – nearly $3,000 less than the $9,696.89 Artist Edition released last year but without much in the way of spec compromise.

You can see Justin Johnson demo the new model above and the flagship feature on both Gibbons guitars is the Gyrock system, allowing players to change the pickup easily, and even flip their position around.

(Image credit: Wild Custom Guitars)

The six-pickup set is slightly different to the Artist Edition choices with four Seymour Duncans models; the Antiquity Strat Texas Hot, Lipstick Tube, Red Devil BFG signature and Pearly Gates BFG signature. There's two Wild Custom options; The Grizzly custom-wound humbucker.

Finally there's a Wild Custom P-90 called The Jalapeno in place of the the Artist Edition’s Cream-T Whiskerbucker BFG signature.

(Image credit: Wild Custom)

Containing the long-running connection between guitars and cars in the bluesman's life, this 25.5-inch scale guitar's graphics are inspired by the Gibbons' latest Hotrodded ‘34 Ford Coupe 'Whiskey Runner'.

The bolt-on construction Special Standard Edition features a bolt-on 3-ply maple c-shape neck, light weigh honey comb structure alter chambered body, pau ferro fretboard with 10-16-inch compound radius and 22 medium jumbo frets.

The Special Standard edition Wild Custom Guitars signature model is available as a limited edition of 25 guitars.

More info over at Reverb.