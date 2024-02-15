Beyoncé releases acapella version of new single Texas Hold ‘Em, which means that countless remixes are probably incoming

Just four days on from the release of Texas Hold ‘Em, one of two new songs from her upcoming Renaissance ‘act ii’ album, Beyoncé has dropped acapella and instrumental versions of the single, too.

The surprise move means that we can probably expect to hear numerous ‘unofficial’ Texas Hold ‘Em remixes in the coming weeks, and we suspect that DJs are also going to have a field day dropping those impressive, isolated vocals into their sets.

Alternatively, you can now cue up the instrumental version and take a closer to listen to Rhiannon Giddens’ banjo and viola playing. Commenting on her contributions to the song on Instagram, the musician said: "The beginning is a solo riff on my minstrel banjo - and my only hope is that it might lead a few more intrepid folks into the exciting history of the banjo. I used to say many times as soon as Beyoncé puts the banjo on a track my job is done. Well, I didn’t expect the banjo to be mine, and I know darn well my job isn’t done, but today is a pretty good day."

The second act in the Renaissance album trilogy is coming on 29 March. The second lead single, 16 Carriages, is available now.