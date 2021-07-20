Behringer teases Roland SH-5 clone, the MS-5

Unveiled in typical Behringer fashion through a , the MS-5 seems to be a faithful recreation of the 1976 Roland SH-5.

Thought by many to be one of the finest instruments in Roland's SH series, the SH-5 is an analogue monophonic synthesizer with plenty to offer. Two analogue oscillators, two filters, two LFOs, white and pink noise generators and an excellent ring modulator provide ample opportunity for sonic manipulation.

However, it's the SH-5's versatile signal path, which enables users to mix five audio sources individually through the onboard mixer and route external audio through the filters and ring mod, that helps it stand out. Behringer's emulation is likely to replicate these features, with the addition of a few modern touches.

As the MS-5 is still a prototype, we don't have any word on pricing or availability just yet.