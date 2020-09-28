Behringer is considering turning classic guitar effect pedals into Eurorack modules and selling them for $29 each

Behringer has a habit of sharing its moonshot product ideas on social media, ostensibly to gauge public opinion but also, the cynic might suggest, to keep itself in the headlines.

Well, it’s worked again: the company’s latest suggestion is that it could “transform some of the coolest guitar effects pedals into the Eurorack format so you could combine them with your Eurorack synths.” And by “transform”, we guess Behringer means clone.

As well as enabling electronic music producers to put some classic stomps in their rack, the idea is also that guitar players could build a compact and portable effects rack, and possibly be encouraged to get into synthesis as well.

We can certainly see the logic here, particularly when you consider that Behringer reckons it could sell the ‘rack pedals’ for just $29 each. One to keep an eye on.