Four fab Beatles biopics are on the way: Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Starr will each get a full Sam Mendes movie

In the latest extension to The Beatles Universe, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison will each get a full feature-length scripted biopic helmed by acclaimed director Sir Sam Mendes, it has been confirmed.

Details are naturally scarce at this point, but the movies will collectively "tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history," culminating in The Beatles' breakup in 1970.

“I’m honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” said Mendes, the acclaimed director of American Beauty and highly-rated Bond outings Skyfall and Spectre.

The fab four biopics are officially sanctioned by Apple Corps, guardians of The Beatles' IP and legacy, and have been signed off by the surviving Beatles and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison.

“To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege,” said co-producer Pippa Harris (Mendes also takes a co-production role, alongside Harris and Julie Pastor).

"We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time."

“Theatrical movie events today must be culturally seismic," added Tom Rothman, chair and chief executive of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group "Sam’s daring, large-scale idea is that and then some.”

While a release schedule is still unknown, Sony have teased an "innovative release cadence" and early whispers indicate a staggered, possibly overlapping rollout, with 2027 the target. We'll bring you more details and, hopefully, the first trailers, soon...