Fender Play users can now learn 11 of The Beach Boys' biggest hits on guitar.

The easy to learn video online guitar lessons can be enjoyed by all levels of player and will include the songs:

California Girls

Good Vibrations

Help Me Rhonda

Little Deuce Coupe

Wouldn’t It Be Nice

Don’t Worry Baby

Fun, Fun, Fun

God Only Knows

I Get Around

Little Saint Nick

You Still Believe In Me

Find out more at Fender Play.