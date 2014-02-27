Victor Wooten's Hartke bass clinic in New York

BASS EXPO 2014: Victor Wooten is known for his solo recordings and tours, and as a member of the Grammy winning supergroup Béla Fleck & the Flecktones. A true innovator on the bass guitar, he's also a talented composer, arranger, producer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist.

If you've never had the pleasure of catching him live, either on tour or during a clinic session, now you can watch Wooten from the comfort of your very own home. During this clinic held in New York, Wooten discuss Hartke's speaker technology and why he's so impressed with it.

Click here to return to the Hartke booth