Summer NAMM 2012: TC Electronic BH250 bass head

TC electronic bh250 bass head

If good things really do come in small packages, then TC Electronic should be on to a winner with its new BH250 bass head. It's a solid-state, but ultra light-weight offering with 250 watts of power.

Another exciting prospect is the ability to load TC Electronic's accalimed TonePrint settings directly to the amplifier, meaning that it potentially offers a huge range of tones and effects. There's also a built-in tuner and the price point (MRSP £245/$299) is very competitive too.

Let's hope it really does punch above its weight when it lands in October.

TC Electronic BH250 bass head video

TC Electronic BH250 bass head press release

PRESS RELEASE: Our new BH250 is the only bass head that offers virtually endless musical and tonal inspiration via the revolutionary TonePrint concept in a package small enough to fit in your gig bag pocket.

With this compact, low-end wonder you get a massive 250 watts of power and a tone to die for, but it also adds ultimate versatility via the unique TonePrint feature and a built-in bass tuner that works on anything from four to six strings.

The TonePrint concept allows you to load signature bass effects in seconds: Chorus, Flanger, Vibrato, Sub'n' Up Octaver, SpectraComp or Bass Drive. You can choose from an ever-expanding list of signature artist TonePrints created by bass masters like Nathan East (Eric Clapton, Fourplay, Toto), Charles Cave (White Lies), Michael Shuman (Queens of the Stoneage), Gail Ann Dorsey (Lenny Kravitz, David Bowie, Seal), Mark King (Level 42), Roscoe Beck (Leonard Cohen, Robben Ford) and many more, all available for free on our website or via our TonePrint App for iPhone and Android. No doubt, playing with bass effects is loads of fun and can be an everlasting source of inspiration, triggering totally different ideas for new grooves and bass lines.

BH250 is so compact that it will fit in the pocket of your gig bag, and at just four pounds, the weight is hardly going to be noticeable. Whether you need a bass head at a rehearsal spaces, at home for practicing, for gigging at small to medium-sized venues or all of the above, BH250 is the perfect, portable solution.

You can hook up BH250 to any cabinet, or combination of cabinets (min. four ohm load). We recommend using BH250 with our range of BC cabinets or our top range of bass cabinets - the RS series.

BH250 Main Features

Portable - 4 lbs. / 1.8 kg

Inspirational - TonePrint signature bass effects

TonePrint Artists - Signature Effects Created by Some of the Best Bass Players Around

TonePrint Effect Types - Chorus, Flanger, Vibrato, Octaver, SpectraComp & BassDrive

Built-in Bass Tuner - Tunes Any bass with four, five or six strings in seconds

Intelligently Contoured Tone Controls - Cut and Boost at different frequencies, tailored specifically for bass (Bass Cut: 80Hz, Bass Boost: 100Hz, Mid Cut: 500Hz, Mid Boost: 800Hz, Treble Cut: 1800Hz, Treble Boost: 3150Hz)

Dimensions - 8.7 x 2.5 x 9.1 inch / 220 mm x 63 mm x 231 mm

Information taken from official press release, for more visit TC Electronic



