Six of the best: amazing basses
Fender Nate Mendel Precision Bass
The Foo Fighter’s signature Precision bass is modelled on his P-Bass, with a few tweaks – including a Badass Bridge II, a Seymour Duncan Quarter Pound pickup, and a slim neck profile.
We said: “Nate Mendel has always been a very physical player, and his personal Precision has withstood the rigours of constant hard work over the years – this signature model is destined to do the same.”
4.5 out of 5
Read Fender Nate Mendel Precision Bass review
For more information visit the official Fender website.
BUY: Fender Nate Mendel Precision Bass currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
USA: Sweetwater
FR: Thomann | Woodbrass
LTD Surveyor-4
ESP’s LTD range is associated with six-string rock guitars, but this stylish, versatile bass could be just the thing for making your presence felt when the going gets loud – thanks to its active three- band EQ and distinctive pickups.
We said: “Each pickup has a distinct sound character, so there are plenty of really good sounds: a sublime neck, nicely contoured body and heel, and excessive tone-shaping make this a serious piece of kit.”
4 out of 5
Read LTD Surveyor-4 review
For more information visit the official ESP website.
Rickenbacker 4004CII Cheyenne
We know, it’s a lot of money. But it is a Rickenbacker, which equals timeless cool. This Cheyenne is an improvement on its predecessor, with a well-balanced body and fantastic tonal blend from two widely spaced pickups.
We said: “This is a great bass to play: comfortable and smooth, and if you dig in with aggression, this will bark and spit like an angry Rottweiler.”
4.5 out of 5
Read Rickenbacker 4004CII Cheyenne review
For more information visit the official Rickenbacker website.
Fret-King Black Label Esprit 1
Trevor Wilkinson’s latest four- string is reminiscent of the ‘Fenderbird’ creations of late Who legend John Entwistle. Beyond the offset aesthetics, a new WJM pickup delivers great sounds.
We said: “The pickup works like a dream, producing distinct aspects of both basses: clean and jazzy when wound back, but full and punchy when humbucking.”
4 out of 5
Read Fret-King Black Label Esprit 1 review
For more information visit the official Fret-King website.
BUY: Fret-King Black Label Esprit 1 currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Danelectro Hodad
This revival of a Danelectro bass from 1999 owes its eccentric look to 60s surf-guitar maker Mosrite. The twin lipstick pickups create great hollow sounds, and place Rickenbacker-esque raunch at your fingertips.
We said: “Set the bridge tone at half and neck tone on full bass and the Hodad produces some great Rickenbacker-like growling sounds with, surprisingly, the power to match”
4 out of 5
Read Danelectro Hodad review
For more information visit the official Danelectro website.
BUY: Danelectro Hodad currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Yamaha TRB504
This elegant mahogany-bodied four-string has all the hallmarks of Yamaha’s clever design; from comfortable body chamfering to the excellent range of tones in its twin H5 pickups.
We said: “Versatile, full of delightful tonal surprises, and all at a price that won't break the bank – what’s not to like?”
For more information visit the official Yamaha website.