Six of the best: amazing basses

The Foo Fighter’s signature Precision bass is modelled on his P-Bass, with a few tweaks – including a Badass Bridge II, a Seymour Duncan Quarter Pound pickup, and a slim neck profile.

We said: “Nate Mendel has always been a very physical player, and his personal Precision has withstood the rigours of constant hard work over the years – this signature model is destined to do the same.”

