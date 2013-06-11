Rush's Geddy Lee donates autographed bass to children's charity auction

Rush's Geddy Lee has personally donated a Signature Fender Jazz Bass for a live auction to benefit Camp Oki, a free week-long camp for children from Quebec and Ontario who suffer from heart defects and require implanted pacemakers or defibrillators.

The live auction will take place on Thursday, 20 June 2013, at 8pm. EST, at the Horseshoe Tavern in downtown Toronto.

Lee will autograph the bass for the winning bidder with a personalized message of their choosing. The bass has been personally set-up to Lee's live performance specifications by his bass tech, Skully, with a set of 'live RUSH performance-played' Rotosound strings. The bass features a pearlized pickguard custom-engraved and hand-painted with the Oki logo by artist James Hogg, who has created the alchemy symbol pickguards on Geddy's Time Machine and Clockwork Angels tour instruments.

This is a live event, and only those attending can bid on the bass. For information, please visit Lonny's Smile.