NAMM 2015: Ashdown's ABM range reaches fifth generation

Image 1 of 6 Ashdown ABM-600RC-EVO IV. Ashdown ABM 600RC EVO IV. Image 2 of 6 Ashdown ABM-1200-EVO IV. Ashdown ABM 1200 EVO IV Image 3 of 6 Ashdown ABM-600-EVO IV. Ashdown ABM 600 EVO IV. Image 4 of 6 Ashdown ABM-FR-410H-UK. Ashdown ABM-FR-410H-UK. Image 5 of 6 Ashdown ABM-FR-115H-UK. Ashdown ABM-FR-115H-UK Image 6 of 6 Ashdown ABM-FR-810H-UK. Ashdown ABM-FR-810H-UK.

NAMM 2015 PRESS RELEASE: Immediately identifiable on stages around the world thanks to its glowing VU meter, the Ashdown ABM has been a firm favourite with professional gigging bass players for the best part of twenty years.

Now in its fifth incarnation, ABM EVO IV pairs class-leading pre amp sophistication with uprated powerhouse performance and an all-new 9-band EQ - available in two head versions, rated at 600W and 1200W respectively.

Flickering

Bassists plugging into EVO IV will be greeted straight away by the flickering of the new Input VU meter, allowing them to quickly find the sweet spot for their instrument.

From there, EVO IV features a sophisticated 9-band EQ, with familiar Bass, Middle and Treble controls and six sliders providing precision cut and boost at 100Hz, 180Hz, 340Hz, 1.3KHz, 2.6KHz and 5KHz. The EQ can be switched in via footswitch taking the player from a flat fretless sound to their favourite EQ setting instantly. The NEW 9-band EQ is a revelation of sonic perfection and will surprise older ABM users.

Ashdown's Variable Valve Drive pre amp section has also been upgraded in EVO IV. Delivering more current to the 12AX7 tube enables more drive and harmonic content than ever before, enabling players to dial in a sound from pristine clean, to the fattest, fullest bass overdrive currently available.

Next-gen power amp

On the power amp side, EVO IV promises to be the loudest, punchiest ABM yet, with a next-generation power amp and uprated transformers offering unparalleled levels of headroom, definition and low-end push.

Other ABM favourite features are retained in EVO IV, including Ashdown's famous One Knob Dynamic Compressor and the infamous Sub-Harmonic Generator that lets users blend in a sub octave note for huge bass tones.

Paired with an FS-4 footswitch (not included) the player can switch the Drive, Compression, EQ and Sub effects in and out on the fly, delivering a huge tonal palette to craft a great performance.

Outputs aplenty

As with previous ABMs, EVO IV is well served with a DI out, tuner out, separate Sub out, transparent FX loop and a line input for connection of an external sample or sound source.

Complementing the new heads, Ashdown has also announced two news ranges of cabinets. Foundation range cabinets are hand-crafted in the UK featuring 18m ply and custom high-powered BlueLine Plus drivers. Classic range cabinets offer affordable performance with a ply cabinet and BlueLinestandard drivers.

For more info head over the Ashdown Engineering website.

￼￼￼￼