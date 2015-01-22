NAMM 2015: Ashdown Retroglide 800 bass head announced

Image 1 of 2 The Retroglide is aimed squarely at funkateers. Ashdown Retroglide Image 2 of 2 Ashdown Retroglide 800

NAMM 2015 PRESS RELEASE: Ashdown has worked with a number of funk masters over the past 30+ years of making bass amps, and the desire to create an amplifier which meets the requirements for absolute fidelity and clarity, precision tone shaping and masses of power on tap for stunning dynamics, continues to this day.

The result is the Retroglide-800, an 800 Watts RMS funk powerhouse with...

Hi & low impedance instrument inputs

12-band graphic EQ @ 30hz to 15Khz + or - 15dB

Post EQ balanced DI output

Mute switch with LED indicator

Output protect LED indicator just in case things get to hot under the hood

Line input

Effects loop and speaker output

Nuetrik combi jack/speakon connector

A hand-machined 6mm alloy panel adorns the front of the Retroglide, machined to protect the sliders from being knocked in transport. The unit is housed in an engineered mild steel lid, designed to protect the input and output knobs as well as provide a steady airflow for ventilation.

Ashdown's Mark Gooday said 'the Retroglide really takes me back to my routes as a bass player - pure, simple tone at your finger tips'.

More than a job

Building bass amps has been much more than just a job for Gooday in his 30+ year tenure in the industry. "Bass has to be felt to be appreciated," he said "and with the specific frequencies available on the Retroglide you can sculpt your own tone to stand out in the crowd, currently awash with powerless & toneless imitations of a BASS amp.

"The Retroglide does exactly what you would expect it to".

