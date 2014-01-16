NAMM 2014: DigiTech announces Bass Whammy

NAMM 2014: DigiTech has unveiled an updated version of the Bass Whammy.
The new version of the Bass Whammy combines the settings from the original pedal with a number of upgrades, including new tracking modes, Classic and Chord, MIDI input, 21 different pitch settings and more besides.
Fore more information visit the official DigiTech website.
DigiTech press release
DigiTech and UK distributor Sound Technology are please to announce the new DigiTech Bass Whammy. The next generation DigiTech Bass Whammy uses the most advanced pitch detection and polyphonic note tracking technology to create the world's best pitch shifting effect pedal optimised for bass.
The DigiTech Bass Whammy maintains the classic settings from the original with many modern upgrades. With two different tracking modes, Classic and Chord, the Bass Whammy gives players the ability to recreate the shift glitch effects from the original or get a smooth pitch shift effect. Chord mode uses advanced polyphonic tracking algorithms for a more exact and smooth pitch shift effect while Classic maintains the tracking artefacts of the original Whammy.
The Bass Whammy is true bypass, MIDI controllable, and uses a 9V DC power supply to easily integrate into your existing pedalboard.
Features
- Iconic Whammy effect
- Updated original Bass Whammy settings and more
- Two different classic and chord (polyphonic) tracking modes
- MIDI input for control
- 21 different pitch settings
- Optimised for bass frequencies
- True bypass
- Power supply included
If you are attending the NAMM Show you can see the Bass Whammy on the DigiTech stand Hall B #5740.