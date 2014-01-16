NAMM 2014: DigiTech announces Bass Whammy

It's blue, it's bassy and it'll wham your low-end right off

NAMM 2014: DigiTech has unveiled an updated version of the Bass Whammy.

The new version of the Bass Whammy combines the settings from the original pedal with a number of upgrades, including new tracking modes, Classic and Chord, MIDI input, 21 different pitch settings and more besides.

DigiTech press release

DigiTech and UK distributor Sound Technology are please to announce the new DigiTech Bass Whammy. The next generation DigiTech Bass Whammy uses the most advanced pitch detection and polyphonic note tracking technology to create the world's best pitch shifting effect pedal optimised for bass.

The DigiTech Bass Whammy maintains the classic settings from the original with many modern upgrades. With two different tracking modes, Classic and Chord, the Bass Whammy gives players the ability to recreate the shift glitch effects from the original or get a smooth pitch shift effect. Chord mode uses advanced polyphonic tracking algorithms for a more exact and smooth pitch shift effect while Classic maintains the tracking artefacts of the original Whammy.

The Bass Whammy is true bypass, MIDI controllable, and uses a 9V DC power supply to easily integrate into your existing pedalboard.

Features

Iconic Whammy effect

Updated original Bass Whammy settings and more

Two different classic and chord (polyphonic) tracking modes

MIDI input for control

21 different pitch settings

Optimised for bass frequencies

True bypass

Power supply included

If you are attending the NAMM Show you can see the Bass Whammy on the DigiTech stand Hall B #5740.