Hofner changes Violin Bass names

Hofner has redesignated the model names of its famous Violin Bass to reflect the iconic bass's Beatles lineage.



The three German-made models have been the cause of some confusion among McCartney connoisseurs due to the order in which they were issued. The new model names should put any debate to bed, and instead of having years associated with them have new 'evocative' titles that reflect the era they are associated with.

To that end,

the Vintage '61 Re-issue, based on the first Violin Bass Macca picked up in Hamburg, becomes the 500/1 'Cavern'.

The Vintage '62 Re-issue becomes the 500/1 'Liverpool', inspired by the bass Hofner built for McCartney August 1963, and finally the Vintage '64 Re-issue becomes the standard 500/1 Violin Bass model.

