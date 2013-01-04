Don't miss the MusicRadar Bass Expo 2013

We'll be getting low down and in-depth this February

The MusicRadar Bass Expo 2013, the online show for all things bass, will be hitting the site on the 27 and 28 February.

The ultimate online event dedicated to bass, we're partnering with The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance to give you a bass extravaganza unlike anything you've seen before.

Bass Expo 2013 will feature hands-on demos of all the essential new gear, including bass guitars, amps and equipment, extensive seminars and tutorials from the biggest brands in the bass world, huge exclusive interviews with top bassists and lots, lots more.

Keep your eyes peeled for further updates on Bass Expo 2013, and don't forget to mark the date down in your diary - this is one event bass players will not want to miss.