Big Country four-stringer snags first ever Vintage signature bass

PRESS RELEASE: Vintage guitars has joined with chart-topping Big Country bassist Tony Butler to create the first ever Vintage signature bass.

The Vintage Tony Butler Signature bass (V4MTB) joins the popular V4 bass range. Based around the V4's rock solid specifications, Tony's bass features a gloss black body and matching scratchplate, with an eye-catching one-piece maple neck and a maple fingerboard.

Chrome Wilkinson hardware completes the look, and the awesome split-coil Wilkinson pickup adds the thunderous, powerful sounds that give more low-end rumble than a mountain lion in a pickup truck.

The multi-million selling Big Country are known for their distinctive alternative rock sounds, with Butler's uniquely melodic bass lines simultaneously acting as a third guitar and a strong rhythmic foundation.

Tony said: "My new Vintage signature bass is a fantastic instrument. It's a comfortable weight to play, made with top quality components and it's really affordable - but the first thing I was struck by was its instant playability. It just felt good straight away, and for a new bass player to own a quality instrument from the word go is inspiring."

And the bass also has the chops to keep up with Tony's unmistakeable playing style. He said: "The Wilkinson pickup has a lovely new quality to it. It's got a very, very aggressive sound to it, which gives it incredible clarity. For a bass player like me in an orchestrated typed of band, that's seriously important. I hope everybody checks the V4MTB out!"

The Vintage V4MTB retails at £299, and is in shops now. Vintage guitars and basses are distributed worldwide by John Hornby Skewes & Co. Ltd.

Vintage Tony Butler V4 Series specifications

Body: Eastern poplar

Neck: One-piece maple,bolt-on

Fingerboard: Maple

Scale: 34-inch/864mm

Frets: 20

Scratchplate: Black/white/black

Neck Inlays: Black dot

Tuners: Wilkinson WJBL200

Bridge: Wilkinson WBBCCR

Pickups: Wilkinson WPB

Hardware: Chrome

Finish: Gloss black

Controls: 1 x volume/ 1 x tone

(Note: Tony Butler disconnects the tone pot on his basses, but the Vintage V4MTB features a working tone control)

Information taken from official press release, for more visit JHS

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter