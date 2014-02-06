On Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27 February, MusicRadar, in association with Total Guitar, Guitarist, and Guitar Techniques magazines, will launch Bass Expo 2014. A two-day online-only event, Bass Expo is now in its second year after a successful 2013 show.

Big name headliners

We are honoured to be featuring some truly legendary bass guitarists during the show, with interviews from trail-blazers such as Jack Bruce (Cream) and John Myung (Dream Theater), as well as chart-toppers Taka Hirose (Feeder), Frankie Poullain (The Darkness), Ashley Purdy (Black Veil Brides) and many more.

Gear galore

The best bass guitar brands will be out in force hosting 'virtual booths' featuring video demos and info on their latest products. At Bass Expo 2014, visitors will be able to explore booths from Orange, Hartke, Cort, and more.

Keep an eye on musicradar.com for more Bass Expo 2014 announcements, and tune in on 26 and 27 February to explore - and be inspired by - all the fantastic content we will be sharing.