Bass players can now go mobile with their effects via the new $53 Harley Benton DNAfx headphone amp

By Rob Laing
published

Plug in and play anywhere with this pocket rig that even includes built-in drum rhythms to play along to

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton has now released a bass guitar version of its DNAfx mobile headphone amp pocket rig, following its electric guitar model, the DNAfx GiT

Featuring seven amp and cab models amp models with their own saveable preset slots including Clean Finger, SlapBass and Djent Pick, the DNAfx plugs into your output jack and runs on a rechargeable battery for up to four hours. Charging time is 2.5 hours. 

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

In addition, there are seven effects (Flanger, Phaser, Echo, Room Reverb, Hall Reverb, Analogue-style Delay with Plate Reverb, plus Chorus with Plate Reverb), five tone/EQ settings to dial in your favourite tones. 

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

You can work on your timing with the built-in drum machine that features 28 rhythm styles, and jam along to your favourite songs via Bluetooth 5.0 streaming. 

The DNAfx Bass Mobile is £51/ €53 and available now at Thomann

