Is this the Goldilocks humbucker? Bare Knuckle reveals Polymath Adam 'Nolly' Getgood signature pickups

Adam 'Nolly' Getgood already has excellent form for fine signature gear - his Neural Archetype plugin pack has proved a hit. Now the producer / tutor / GetGood Drums sample honcho and former Periphery bassist has teamed with Bare Knuckle Pickups man Tim Mills on a pickup called the Polymath. And it sounds like it could be a real do-it-all 'bucker.

We wager Nolly's ear for sonic detail has put Mills' skills to the test like never before. Indeed he says as much in the video above and is clearly a huge fan of Nolly as a player and toneshaper.

"The Polymath humbuckers are an antidote to scooped, harsh or boomy tone, they’re all about broad, characterful midrange, addictively juicy playing feel and trim, percussive low end," says Nolly.

Adam 'Nolly' Getgood (Image credit: Bare Knuckle)

"They’ve got just the right amount of output to be capable of any style," he adds, "whether classic cleans, wailing leads or brutal chugs and anything in between.

"I couldn’t be happier with the Polymaths, they are truly a 'Goldilocks' pickup set that I know will sound amazing in any style of guitar, and in any tuning range."

The Polymaths are available with four conductor setup for expanded wiring options such as splitting, as well the full extensive range of Bare Knuckle finishes – including the custom ‘Nolly’ etch shown.

More info at Bare Knuckle Pickups