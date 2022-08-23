Bare Knuckle pickups adds the Unity humbuckers to its standard series and introduces wood effect finish options

Bare Knuckle Pickups is bringing its charity Unity humbucker back for good as part of the Cornish standard series.

The Unity was previously a special limited run in April 2022 to aid humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The run of 20 sets featured custom etched covers, individually numbered baseplates and were hand wound by BKP founder Tim Mills.

Those sets sold out in eight hours and all proceeds were given to the Disasters Emergency Committee raising £10K for humanitarian aid. A subsequent run of limited edition Unity T-shirts raised a further £3K.

Bare Knuckle are now adding these pickups to their standard range with the profits going to disaster relief worldwide via the DEC.

The new Unity humbuckers are available as sets and individual bridge and neck options with all the standard Bare Knuckle Pickup options available too. Their character is described by BKP as "a powerful custom ceramic powered bridge with a throaty, hot Alnico neck combining to produce a muscular high gain tone for rock and metal players."

Bare Knuckle are also adding a new finish option to its impressive range that you can see on the Unity pickups above; wood-effect etched open coil bobbins. These are available in a wide range of colours, including natural wood and stain finishes, and is available on the the whole standard and signature Bare Knuckle pickup ranges.

For more info visit Bare Knuckle Pickups.