Backmask could be the craziest plugin of the year, and you’re allowed to steal it

When you’re developing a plugin, it must be all too easy to return to familiar and well-established tropes, but sometimes, someone dares to do something entirely different. That appears to be the case with Freakshow Industries, which has just released Backmask.

Pitched in the ‘zany’ camp - you’ll have to decide for yourself if that’s a good thing - this is a “chaotic reverser plugin built to make mum proud”. And that’s about as conventional a description as you’ll get, as Freakshow goes on to say that you can use the effect to “uncover the plots of ghosts, aliens and other rogue entities”. What’s more, the company has promised to “eliminate the learning curve by making it impossible to learn”. Cute.

On a more serious note, we’re told that the team behind Freakshow comprises three industry veterans, so this may be more than a stunt. Their experience has led them to take a unique approach to piracy - you can actually steal the plugin from their website (there’s even a button that enables you to do so). However, there is a $20 price tag attached to Backmask, and the company hopes that, if you like it, you’ll be good enough to make a donation, buy a T-shirt or make a purchase further down the line.

Backmask is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. Find out more and download a demo on the Freakshow Industries website.