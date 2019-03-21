Bach is back as AI Google Doodle

Google is celebrating the birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach with a Doodle that creates harmonies based on a two-measure melody created by the user.

The harmonies are generated through machine learning, creating a new piece of music in Bach’s signature style. There are also controls for tempo and accidentals, plus buttons to share and even export MIDI files of the completed 'work'.

In the video, we see how the project came about via collaboration between the Google Magenta and Google PAIR teams.

Try if for yourself on the Google homepage, and don’t forget to switch over to the ‘80s synthwave version - Switched-on Bach, you might say - by hitting the small amp in the bottom right-hand corner...