Baby Audio has released an AI tape emulation plugin that’s designed to capture “the invisible nuances of analogue circuits”

We’re used to seeing tape emulation plugins , but with TAIP, Baby Audio thinks that it’s created one like no other (and we’re not just talking about the weird spelling).

Rather than using traditional DSP, this is built around an AI algorithm that’s designed to “decipher the invisible nuances of analogue circuits”.

Using this method, Baby Audio says that it’s recreated “the true warmth and behaviour of analogue tape”.

You can create custom tape flavours to suit your requirements - to add saturation and glue to drums, instruments and vocals, for example - or drive it hard and use TAIP as an alternative to a distortion plugin. 135 presets are included, too.

TAIP runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. The full price is $69, but you can currently purchase it for $39, and there’s also a demo.