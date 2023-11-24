Quick! You've got 2 days left to save 20% - up to $100 - on Pro Tools subscriptions

By Will Groves
( Future Music, Computer Music )
published

Big savings on industry-standard DAW, plus Avid's Sibelius and Media Composer subs also slashed till 26 Nov

A producer using Avid Pro Tools
(Image credit: Avid)

Avid produces industry-standard software for many sectors of the media industry. 

There's Pro Tools for music producers, of course, while Sibelius sets a high standard for score notation, and Media Composer is widely used for video editing in the film, TV and streaming industries. 

All three are under Avid's Black Friday spotlight right now, with big reductions - up to 20% - on their annual subscriptions and some of the lowest prices ever. If you're interested in a taste of what the pros use, or are a pro looking for a bargain, check out the deals below...

Pro Tools Artist annual subscriptions: Save up to $120

Pro Tools is pretty much the industry standard in pro studio environments, but is actually perfectly accessible for serious beginners - especially at these prices.
Pro Tools Artist - was $99, now $79
• Pro Tools Studio - was $299, now $239
Pro Tools Ultimate - was $599, now $499

Sibelius Ultimate annual subscription: Save up to $40

Sibelius Ultimate delivers the total score creation package for desktop and mobile. It is aimed at professional composers and educators who need to create, arrange, and publish scores of any size and complexity. Sibelius Artist, on the other hand, is more than enough for most of us to handle...

• Sibelius Artist - was $99, now $79
• Sibelius Ultimate - was $199, now $159

Media Composer annual subscription: was

Media Composer is Avid's video editing software designed for the media and entertainment industry, and is widely used within the fields of film, TV, broadcast and streaming. The standard edition offers 99 tracks each for audio and video, and is designed to handle multiple inputs while eliminating time-consuming management tasks. 

Will Groves
Will Groves
Editor-in-chief

I'm lucky enough to be MusicRadar's Editor-in-chief while being, by some considerable distance, the least proficient musician on the editorial team. An undeniably ropey but occasionally enthusiastic drummer, I've worked on the world's greatest music making website in one capacity or another since its launch in 2007. I hope you enjoy the site - we do.

