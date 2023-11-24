Quick! You've got 2 days left to save 20% - up to $100 - on Pro Tools subscriptions

Avid produces industry-standard software for many sectors of the media industry.

There's Pro Tools for music producers, of course, while Sibelius sets a high standard for score notation, and Media Composer is widely used for video editing in the film, TV and streaming industries.

All three are under Avid's Black Friday spotlight right now, with big reductions - up to 20% - on their annual subscriptions and some of the lowest prices ever. If you're interested in a taste of what the pros use, or are a pro looking for a bargain, check out the deals below...

Media Composer annual subscription: was $499 , now $399

Media Composer is Avid's video editing software designed for the media and entertainment industry, and is widely used within the fields of film, TV, broadcast and streaming. The standard edition offers 99 tracks each for audio and video, and is designed to handle multiple inputs while eliminating time-consuming management tasks.

