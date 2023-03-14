Avenged Sevenfold's comeback single is part departure / part Synyster Gates fully embracing guitar hero status

Avenged Sevenfold are not a band for repeating themselves and the slow grind of comeback single Nobody, on first listen at least, will leave some fans confused.

Which is of course part of the appeal; a band with the power to call the shots on their own terms, Avenged are in it for the long haul and it usually pays dividends.

Guitar-wise, there's no heroics here at first; the main six-string work from guitarists Synyster Gates and Zacky Vengeance is a simple industrial buzzsaw hook (and later what sounds like keyboard-based brass) before spiralling sweep picking rears up in the second bridge and chorus.

After an orchestrated respite Gates launches with his Schecter into a stunning starry neo classical sky on an extended solo that will give bedroom shredders plenty to digest.

Nobody is the first taste of the album Life Is But a Dream... released 2 June, and the band's first since 2016's The Stage.