Avenged Sevenfold talk playing hang-ups, practice philosophy and guitar rigs

So where do you feel your biggest weaknesses lie as guitarists?

Synyster: “Legato is definitely the worst thing in the world for me. I love Allan Holdsworth but my left hand can’t do it, it never will. That frustrates the shit outta me. I’ve studied his playing as much as any fan, but I’m not as gifted. And his right hand might not do what mine does. I’d say my strength lies composing solos that capture the energy and spirit of a song.

Petrucci once said there aren’t enough hours in the day to practice and I agree

“Petrucci once said there aren’t enough hours in the day to practise and I agree. If I wasn’t in this band, I could be a much better guitar player… but that doesn’t totally make sense because I’ve worked in studios with great producers on arrangements, sometimes almost to a fault.”

Zacky: “My biggest peeve is having to practise. I get so pissed off when Syn writes a dual lead that’s slightly out of my ability and he does on every album! [laughs] Whenever he suggests them, I have to say, ‘Dude, I can’t fuckin’ play that!’ Then he’ll show me and I’ll learn it.

Don't Miss (Image credit: Olly Curtis) Brooks Wackerman on making his mark with metal masters Avenged Sevenfold

“He’d rather practice all day, whereas I don’t. It’s just a tool to create visuals and play way too loud. As for musical perfection, I don’t believe in it. I think you’re chasing an impossible dream. Having fun and enjoying it is always the most important thing.”

There’s a lot of social commentary in The Stage. How did the political unrest around the world rematerialise as sounds coming out of your amps?

Zacky: “As I’ve gotten older, I watch the news and it feels like the same things keep occurring. People are going to get a painful history lesson one way or another. They’ll either get it in class or in real-life. It would be nice if people could see all the warning signs, but they never do.

People are going to get a painful history lesson one way or another. They’ll either get it in class or in real-life

“There will always be war and dictators as long as people allow it. There are those trying to create technologies [for the body] to help heal itself - some of our songs are about nanobots that can regenerate organs or cure cancers. Then there are the people holding up pitchforks because they think someone fuckin’ stole a job they never had in the first place. It’s very sad and unfortunate circumstances.

“I feel it’s important to look beyond the future in a way. Looking at the universe to understand who we are as people. We’re a small grain of sand in a sky full of stars that are innumerable. Hopefully this will inspire people to realise all the small shit they worry about day-to-day is pretty insignificant.”

Synyster: “When you read a book or watch a film or just talk about something, it does filter into music. With Exist, for example, we wanted to write the soundtrack to the Big Bang theory. The riffs come easy when you have a philosophy. It’s the days you don’t have shit to talk about, the coffee’s not waking you up, you’re tired of writing… that’s when it gets tough.”