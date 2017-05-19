Brooks Wackerman on making his mark with metal masters Avenged Sevenfold

There’s a long list of drummers who were born with a natural rhythmic ability.

For Brooks Wackerman, drumming was literally in his blood. Not only is his father Chuck a highly respected jazz drummer, but his older brothers John and Chad are celebrated sticksmen too. Chad is best known for his incendiary drumming with Frank Zappa in the ’80s and John has played with artists as diverse as Lindsey Buckingham, Patrick Moraz (Moody Blues) and Japanese guitarist Kazumi Watanabe. Considering his musical DNA, it was unlikely Brooks would become a chef.

Over the last 25 years Brooks has carved out an impressive career, commanding the funk and metal of Infectious Grooves and Suicidal Tendencies, the grandiose comedy rock of Tenacious D, and even sessions with skate-pop princess Avril Lavigne. For 15 years he was also a fully paid-up member of Californian punks Bad Religion.

Following the culmination of the recording and touring cycle for Bad Religion’s 16th album, True North, Brooks found himself at a career crossroads, proud of his achievements, but ready to explore new musical environments. Elsewhere in California, heavy metal virtuosos Avenged Sevenfold were pondering their future too.

Since the untimely death of childhood friend, songwriter and all-round drumming demon Jimmy ‘The Rev’ Sullivan in 2009, the band had struggled to click with a permanent replacement. Mike Portnoy and relative unknown Arin Ilejay were drafted in to perform the difficult task of filling Jimmy’s shoes, recording and touring two subsequent - and highly successful - albums, but the relationships were short-lived.

As you know the drumming [in Avenged Sevenfold] is very detailed, especially Jimmy’s parts, so I had a lot of homework and woodshedding to do leading up to the audition.

Gearing up to write and record album seven, Avenged needed a drummer with the chops, attitude and creativity to match their Metallica-sized ambitions and to push their music to the next level. As it happened, the band’s tour manager was also Brooks’ personal manager.

The planets aligned and, following a successful audition, in 2015 Brooks became a full-time member. The immediate result of this alliance was new album The Stage, a stunning display of metallic virtuosity from each member and further proof that Brooks’ talents go even deeper than his stellar CV would suggest.

We caught up with Brooks in Cardiff during Avenged Sevenfold’s January UK tour to discuss, amongst other things, how much the gig means to him, recording the stage with one of Bonzo’s snares, and how he was able to channel The Rev whilst putting his own stamp on the music.

A new chapter

They say that when a butterfly flaps its wings it sets off a chain of increasingly bigger events. In Brooks’ case, it seems his drumming with Infectious Grooves 23 years ago was the event that set the wheels in motion for his latest gig.

“When I was a teenager I played in [Infectious Grooves],” he recalls. “We released a record called Groove Family Cyco and that was [the Avenged guys’] introduction to my drumming. It’s funny because on the Warped tour in New York we went to an after-party. I stepped outside and was walking back to my hotel and Brian [Synyster Gates] was reciting some lyrics as I was walking past and I didn’t know where it was coming from. He told me years later it was him.

“We did a number of Warped tours together. There’s 40,000 people on that tour so you don’t really get to know people that well, but I definitely respected the band. I respected how different they were and their mindset, and there was really no other band that did what they did on the tour.”

Securing a gig like Avenged Sevenfold is no walk in the park, and before his name could be inked on the album sleeve, Brooks had to prove his skills in a nerve-wracking audition.

“I really wanted to do well and execute the songs,” he remembers. “As you know the drumming [in Avenged Sevenfold] is very detailed, especially Jimmy’s parts, so I had a lot of homework and woodshedding to do leading up to the audition. They gave me five or six songs to learn and study, including Nightmare, Little Piece of Heaven and Bat Country. It definitely ran the gamut of technical drumming and other more feel-based songs to make sure all fronts were covered. Once we started playing, everything fell into place and it clicked.”