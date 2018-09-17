AudioThing’s miniVerb puts ‘80s videogame reverbs in a plugin

Today’s electronic music producers can’t get enough of that lo-fi/8-bit sound, so AudioThing could be on to something with miniVerb, a reverb plugin that draws inspiration from ‘80s game consoles and computers.

Think of the reverbs you can hear in those classic NES and SNES games and you’re in the right echoey wheelhouse. You’ll also find a couple of filters, a vibrato and crusher controls. You can call on 45 presets and there’s also a randomisation option.

miniVerb is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. The regular price is $19, but you can download it for the introductory price of $8.95 until the end of September. It’s also free for anyone who’s already purchased the miniBit plugin.

Find out more on the AudioThing website.