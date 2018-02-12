AudioTexture lets you create an ‘infinite’ sound from a single sample

If you’re looking for fresh sound design inspiration, how about a plugin that can create infinite sounds, variations or loops from a single audio file?

That’s what you get with Le Sound’s AudioTexture, which works by breaking the sound up into units of varying size for resynthesis. It’s said to work best on static sound textures with well-defined transients, but you’re free to feed it anything, experiment with the controls and see what happens.

You can get a taste of what AudioTexture can do in the video above. Find out more and download a demo on the LeSound website; the plugin is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and costs €149.