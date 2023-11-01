Audiomodern’s new Freezr plugin is a realtime glitch sequencer that’s here to make your beats sound so cool it hurts

Audiomodern has unveiled Freezr, its latest creative sequencing plugin. This enables you to ‘freeze’ specific sections of audio realtime and create glitching and stutter effects.

Freezr comes with plenty of pattern presets that you can tweak or use as they come, and you can also create your own. Those who are feeling lucky can use the randomisation controls, and there’s a slider for adjusting complexity.

Audiomodern has brought its Infinity button to Freezr, too - this will keep creating new patterns as your music plays for as long as you let it. There’s a filter module in here, too, and everything is MIDI controllable.

Check out the video demo below to see what Freezr is capable of. It runs on PC/Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and is available now for the intro price of €19 (regular price €29). Alternatively, it’s currently free with the purchase of any other Audiomodern plugin, and there’s also a demo for you to try.

There’s an iPad version, too - this costs €10/£10.