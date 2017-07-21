AudioBlast’s AcidBox is a software 303 that’s built for live performance

Searching for the perfect software emulation of Roland’s TB-303 could almost become a full-time occupation, so numerous are the options available to you. The latest hat to be thrown into the squelchy bassline ring belongs to Audio Blast, which has just released AcidBox.

Promising the classic 303 feature set, this comes with a step sequencer that enables you to create up to 32 patterns, each of which can contain up to 64 steps. You can sync to host, there’s MIDI In/Out, and you get four distortion options and a ping-pong delay.

Audio Blast says that AcidBox has been built with live performance in mind, and to this end you can enter MIDI notes into the sequencer in real-time.

AcidBox is available now from the Audio Blast website. It costs €40 and is compatible with Mac, Linux and Windows in VST/AU formats.