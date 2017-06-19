Audio Damage’s Rough Rider compressor is now on iOS, and it’s free

Audio Damage reckons that, having been downloaded more than half a million times, its Rough Rider compressor is one of the most popular plugin effects on the planet. It makes sense, then, that this should be the company’s first iOS release, and the good news is that it’s free.

Billed as an easy-to-use studio-quality compressor, this is exactly the same as the desktop version and can operate standalone, as an AU v3 plugin or via Inter-App Audio. So, if you like the original, there’s a pretty good chance that you’ll dig the mobile conversion as well.

You can download Rough Rider now from the Apple App Store.