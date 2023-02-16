Audient's new iD24 audio interface "made with producers and engineers in mind"

Audient entered the audio interface market a decade ago with the iD22, and the expanding iD range has carved out a reputation for audiophile quality at affordable prices. Now, the British firm is filling out the range with the newly-announced iD24, which slots in nicely between the established iD4 and a recently-reinvigorated iD44.

Leading out the iD24's feature set are two Audient Console Mic Preamps boasting the same discrete circuit design as those found in the firm's flagship ASP8024-HE console, delivering 126dB of dynamic range thanks to onboard 32-bit DAC conversion.

Audient's Andy Allen says, “iD24 is made with producers and engineers in mind. We’ve combined astonishing audio performance with ease of use whilst providing more features aimed at professionals such as balanced inserts, ADAT expandability and customizable monitor control.”

iD24 also promises to be a nicely scalable unit, with ADAT and SPDIF support, meaning you can add up to eight channels of external mic preamps. Good news for outboard fans, ultimately.

On iD24’s balanced inserts, Allen says, “For those customers who love their outboard, iD24 gives them the ability to integrate their favourite outboard FX into their signal chains when recording.

"Additionally, utilising the insert returns gives direct access to the A/D converters providing the cleanest signal path possible, which gives users the ability to process stems using outboard.”

(Image credit: Audient)

Advanced monitoring features including Speaker Select, Talkback, Polarity Invert and Mono can be assigned to any of the three programmable function buttons and the iD24 is fully bus powered via a USB-C connection. Finally, there are dual headphones outputs, four line outputs and a dedicated low latency software mixer.

iD24 is shipping now at around £299/$399.

(Image credit: Audient)

iD24 key features