Asken Guitars launches the Intercooler H2T Drop Top Series

The LA-based boutique guitar builder and repair shop Asken Guitars has unveiled the Intercooler H2T Drop Top Series – a built-to-order high-end electric guitar with a chambered Honduran mahogany body and quilted birds-eye maple top.

The Intercooler Drop Top is the brainchild of renowned luthier Fren Asken and has a quartersawn African mahogany neck with a soft asymmetric V profile, and a rosewood fretboard with a compound radius ranging from 7.25 to 12-inches. There are custom fret markers along the side of the fretboard.

As for electronics and hardware, there are two Ian Anderson custom humbuckers with a five-way switch that promise a wide range of classic US guitar tones. While Asken offers a choice of Callaham, Wudtone or Evertune bridges, and fits staggered Gotoh vintage tuners as standard.

The Intercooler Drop Top is priced $2,899 (£2,239, €2,599 approx).

