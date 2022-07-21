Ashdown reveals its versatile Little Bastard 2.N bass amp

The concept of valve and digital modelling existing for a best of both worlds scenario is making for some interesting gear of late: and bass players might have the best of both worlds scenario they need for recording and stage with Ashdown's new Little Bastard LB-30 2.N 30-watt bass amp.



It's an all-tube head with 1 x ECC81, 1 X ECC82 and 2XECC83 preamp tubes, with 4X EL84 in the power section. But alongside conventional speaker outputs there's the option to use IR emulations of six Ashdown cabinets – chosen for their iconic status in the company's catalogue.

These are provided by IR market leaders Two Notes with its Torpedo emulations of the ABM-810H-EVO IV, ABM-410H-EVO IV, ABM-210H-EVO IV, ABM-115-EVO IV, RM-212-EVO II and the CL-310 DH.

(Image credit: Ashdown Engineering )

The Little Bastard is certainly looking roadworthy with all-metal casing and sporting Ashdown’s familiar illuminated VU meter. There's inputs for active and passive basses, plus Gain Trim, Volume and Output Level controls. Treble, Hi Mid, Lo Mid and Bass rotary controls allow you to shape you tones further, and FX loop send and returns are positioned on the front panel for pedal flexibility.

(Image credit: Ashdown Engineering )





The cabinet emulations are selectable on the front panel with deeper editing of mic placement and more accessed via the MIDI and USB ports on the LB-30 2.N's rear panel.



“Tone always comes first at Ashdown” says company MD Dan Gooday, “but we’re also all about helping bass players with the tools they need in a range of different applications. On stage or in the studio, the new LB-30 2.N effectively delivers a real, vintage-style tube amp with a selection of cabinets and microphones, all in a package you can carry in one hand”.



The Ashdown LB-30 2.N is £1,399. Visit Ashdown for more info.