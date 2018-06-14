Arturia’s DrumBrute and MicroBrute are set for a renaissance as new Michelangelo-themed Limited Editions are released

While they don’t offer any additional features, Arturia’s Limited Edition Creation Series versions of its DrumBrute drum machine and MicroBrute, certainly look a bit different. These feature a “shadowy recreation” of Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam, and offer a metallic, high-contrast livery.

Both instruments are currently available for pre-order, and will ship at the beginning of July. Prices are €449 for the DrumBrute Creation and €299 for the MicroBrute Creation; that’s the same as the standard versions, so if you want to stand out from the crowd, you won’t have to pay a premium to do so.

Read more: Arturia 3 Compressors You’ll Actually Use

Find out more on the Arturia website.