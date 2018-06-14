More

Arturia’s DrumBrute and MicroBrute are set for a renaissance as new Michelangelo-themed Limited Editions are released

The Creation of Adam is the artistic inspiration

While they don’t offer any additional features, Arturia’s Limited Edition Creation Series versions of its DrumBrute drum machine and MicroBrute, certainly look a bit different. These feature a “shadowy recreation” of Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam, and offer a metallic, high-contrast livery.

Both instruments are currently available for pre-order, and will ship at the beginning of July. Prices are €449 for the DrumBrute Creation and €299 for the MicroBrute Creation; that’s the same as the standard versions, so if you want to stand out from the crowd, you won’t have to pay a premium to do so.

Find out more on the Arturia website.