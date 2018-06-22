Arturia promises comprehensive MIDI control and a streamlined workflow with the KeyLab MkII

Arturia has unveiled MkII versions of its 49- and 61-note KeyLab controllers. These promise to retain the comprehensive control facilities of the original models, but to bring the streamlined workflow and ‘smart features’ of the KeyLab Essential to the party, too.

The KeyLabs can operate in three different modes: DAW mode gives you control over your recording software; Analog Lab mode lets you control parameters in the Analog Lab 3 software; and User mode lets you customise the hardware to control whatever you want.

Read more: Arturia KeyLab MkII

As well as Analog Lab 3, which includes classic synth and keyboard sounds drawn from Arturia’s V Collection, the KeyLab Essential MkII controllers also ship with Piano V 2 and Ableton Live Lite. They also offer control voltage connectivity so that you can use them with your vintage synth and Eurorack gear.

Arturia is also keen to highlight the KeyLabs’ build quality: they offer an aluminium chassis, a machined metal pitchbend and mod wheel, and a ‘Pro-Feel’ keybed. You can choose from black and white finishes.

Both models are available for pre-order now from the Arturia website, with delivery in July. The KeyLab 49 MkII costs €449, and the KeyLab 61 MkII can be yours for €499.

Arturia KeyLab MkII 2 features