NAMM 2024: Arturia updates Pigments with a revamped sequencer, new presets, wavetables and samples - and you can now use its effects to process sounds from your DAW

NAMM 2024: Arturia has released version 5 of its flagship soft synth Pigments. Compared to previous iterations, version 5 is a fairly subtle upgrade rather than an expansive overhaul, although there are a variety of new tools and sounds for users to get stuck into.

Probably the most exciting new feature here is a revamped sequencer. This adds a variety of new creative tools, including a one-click generative mode that will create a random sequence, as well as new playback options. What’s more, Pigments can now save and recall sequence presets separately, allowing users to easily mix and match preset sounds and sequences.

Another interesting addition is the ability to process external sounds using Pigments’ Utility Engine. The broad and powerful range of processors included in the synth’s highly customisable effect engine has long been one of the instrument’s highlights, so having the ability to process sounds from your DAW is likely to add considerably to its appeal.

The other significant upgrade is one hidden under the hood: Pigments now utilises multi-core processing, which Arturia says will result in greater CPU efficiency.

Beyond this, Arturia has also tweaked the design of the simplified Play Mode view, which was first added with version 4. This offers an approachable, surface-level interface for the instrument – ideal for preset browsing. It’s now updated with a smarter look and better waveform visualisation.

Arturia has also added a significant amount of new sound content, adding 100 new presets as well as new stock wavetables and samples. There are also three new add-on sound packs available.

In all, there’s nothing massively revolutionary here, at least compared to previous updates, which have added entirely new sound engines and significant new features. If that sounds underwhelming though, it’s worth remembering two things – firstly, Pigments is already comfortably one of the most powerful software instruments on the market, and secondly version 5 is a free update for existing users, so it would be hard to argue that it’s not good value for money.

