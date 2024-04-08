Arturia teases mysterious extraterrestrial announcement to be revealed at livestream event: "25 years, and beyond"

French manufacturer Arturia has teased a mysterious announcement to be unveiled at an "exclusive livestream event" scheduled for Tuesday April 9th.

"25 years, and beyond," the teaser reads, accompanied by a video of an astronaut floating in space. "A new era awaits, and you're invited to witness its dawn".

Speculation in the comments is rife, with many hoping for an addition to the company's well-loved Brute line of hardware synthesizers, or a Mk3 version of its popular KeyLab MIDI keyboard.

Judging by the extraterrestrial theme to Arturia's teaser, whatever they have in store should be out of this world.

The livestream event will commence at 6PM CEST on April 9th. When we know more, so will you.